Former Newcastle footballer Atsu found alive in Turkish quake rubble

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Türkiye, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told media on Tuesday (Feb 7).

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was reported missing in Türkiye's southern province of Hatay following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of buildings, killing some 5,000 people, in several Turkish and Syrian cities on Monday.

"Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble," club vice president Mustafa Ozak told Radyo Gol.

Atsu, 31, played in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton, on loan from Chelsea, and joined Hatayspor in September.

He won the last of his 60 Ghana national caps in September 2019, but has not officially retired from international football.

Ozat told BeIN Sports on Monday several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble.

"We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria," the Ghana Football Association said on Twitter.

Dozens of nations have offered aid since the 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Monday as people were sleeping. Freezing weather has hampered emergency efforts.

Multi-storey apartment buildings full of residents were among the more than 5,600 structures reduced to rubble in Türkiye, while Syria announced dozens of collapses.