Former Newcastle midfielder Dyer to undergo liver transplant
31 Oct 2021 09:04PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2021 09:01PM)
Former England and Newcastle United midfielder Keiron Dyer will need a liver transplant after being diagnosed with a rare liver condition, the player said on Sunday.

Dyer, 42, is currently in charge of the Under-23s at Ipswich Town in the third tier and was in hospital this week to undergo a series of tests.

"Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant... I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback," he told Ipswich's website.

Dyer played for Newcastle between 1999 and 2007 before joining West Ham United. He was capped 33 times by England.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

