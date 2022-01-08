Logo
Former Newcastle owner Ashley preparing bid to buy Derby County: Report
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 27, 2020 Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley in the stands Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

08 Jan 2022 04:19AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2022 04:28AM)
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is preparing a formal offer of 50 million pounds (US$67.97 million) to buy second-tier Championship club Derby County who are currently in administration, Sky Sports reported on Friday (Jan 7).

Ashley ended his 14-year ownership of Newcastle in October after he agreed to a 300 million pounds-worth sale to a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

Derby, who are managed by former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, entered administration in September amid continued financial problems at the club.

The team, who remain under a transfer embargo, are at the bottom of the Championship on 11 points from 25 matches this season after accepting a 21-point deduction for breaching financial rules and entering administration.

Sky Sports said that Ashley has been in advanced talks with Derby's administrators Quantuma in the last 48 hours.

The report added that Ashley's valuation is believed to be bigger than a bid put forward by General Sports Worldwide, which includes former Derby chairman Andrew Appleby and former chief executive Sam Rush.

Quantuma announced last month that naming a preferred bidder was "imminent" after American businessman Chris Kirchner pulled out of the running.

 

Source: Reuters

