Former Northern Ireland manager Bingham dies aged 90

Former Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham, who led the country to the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals, has died at the age of 90, the Irish FA said on Friday.

Bingham also managed English club Everton and the Greece national team and played for Northern Ireland.

He scored 10 goals in 56 appearances for Northern Ireland and also played at the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden.

The Irish FA said his greatest achievement as manager was probably the team's qualification for the second phase of the World Cup in 1982 with an unexpected victory over Spain in Valencia.