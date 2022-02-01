Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Palermo president Zamparini dies aged 80
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Palermo president Zamparini dies aged 80

Former Palermo president Zamparini dies aged 80

FILE PHOTO: Palermo football team president Maurizio Zamparini arrives for a meeting with soccer clubs at a hotel near Fiumicino airport in Rome February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli (ITALY)

01 Feb 2022 07:17PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 07:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini, who led the Italian club during the most successful period in their history, died aged 80 on Tuesday.

Zamparini guided the Sicilian club from 2002-18, helping them reach Serie A for the first time in 31 years, qualify for Europe five times, and get to the Italian Cup final in 2011.

He previously owned Venezia, who he led from the fourth tier to Serie A promotion in 1997.

"The Palermo family is united in its pain for the passing of Zamparini, the most decorated president in Rosanero history, who is always in the heart of every fan," Palermo said on their website.

Zamparini was famed for his impatience with coaches, sacking more than 40 during his time at Palermo, as well as his eye for a player. He brought former Italy defender Andrea Barzagli, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani and Argentina's Paulo Dybala to Sicily.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us