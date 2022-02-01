Former Palermo president Zamparini dies aged 80

ROME : Former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini, who led the Italian club during the most successful period in their history, died aged 80 on Tuesday.

Zamparini guided the Sicilian club from 2002-18, helping them reach Serie A for the first time in 31 years, qualify for Europe five times, and get to the Italian Cup final in 2011.

He previously owned Venezia, who he led from the fourth tier to Serie A promotion in 1997.

"The Palermo family is united in its pain for the passing of Zamparini, the most decorated president in Rosanero history, who is always in the heart of every fan," Palermo said on their website.

Zamparini was famed for his impatience with coaches, sacking more than 40 during his time at Palermo, as well as his eye for a player. He brought former Italy defender Andrea Barzagli, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani and Argentina's Paulo Dybala to Sicily.

