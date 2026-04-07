Former player Barton pleads not guilty to golf club attack, BBC reports

LONDON, April 7 : Former British soccer player and coach Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty to attacking a man at a golf club in northwest England last month, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Barton, who was denied bail at an earlier magistrates hearing, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via a video link from Liverpool prison for a plea and trial preparation hearing, the report said.

Local police said last month that Barton, 43, and Gary O'Grady, 50, were charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following an assault at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club in Merseyside on March 8.

O'Grady appeared in court but did not enter a plea, according to the BBC, who also identified the person who was attacked as former non-league football manager Kevin Lynch.