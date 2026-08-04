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Former Premier League referee Taylor joins Turkish refereeing committee
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Former Premier League referee Taylor joins Turkish refereeing committee

Former Premier League referee Taylor joins Turkish refereeing committee

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Uzbekistan v Colombia - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 17, 2026 Referee Anthony Taylor REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

04 Aug 2026 10:45PM
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Aug 4 : Former Premier League and World Cup referee Anthony Taylor has joined the Turkish Central Refereeing Committee as director of elite refereeing, the organisation said on Tuesday.

• Taylor retired last month following a 22-year career spanning 831 matches. The 47-year-old's final refereeing assignment was the Portugal v Spain World Cup round-of-16 game in Dallas last month.

• "Having officiated at the highest levels of domestic and international football, I welcome the opportunity to bring that experience to a role focused on the strategic and technical development of elite refereeing in Turkey," Taylor said in a statement.

• "I will work with colleagues across the Federation to support the continued development of its match officials and strengthen the wider refereeing programme, in line with UEFA and FIFA standards."

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• Taylor is the latest former English top-flight referee to move abroad after retirement, following Howard Webb and Mark Clattenburg, who both held senior refereeing roles in Saudi Arabia.

• Taylor spent 16 seasons refereeing in the Premier League, overseeing 432 matches in England's top flight.

Source: Reuters
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