Former PSG coach Galtier replaces Crespo as Al-Duhail coach

Qatar champions Al-Duhail appointed former Paris St Germain manager Christophe Galtier on Thursday after parting ways with Argentine coach Hernan Crespo.

The Frenchman, 57, replaces former Argentina striker Crespo after he left the Qatari team by mutual consent on Wednesday.

Al-Duhail did not state the length of Galtier’s contract.

Crespo, 48, guided Al-Duhail to the Qatar Stars League title last season but hopes of qualifying from the group stage of the Asian Champions League took a big hit following the recent 1-0 defeat in Doha by Iranian side Persepolis.

The club is fourth in the QSL standings on 10 points after five matches.

Galtier, who was fired by PSG in July after just one season in charge and winning the French league, is the latest high-profile name to move to the Middle East from Europe, with many heading to the Saudi Pro League.

He will lead his new team against Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, who include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, in the Asian Champions League group stage later this month.