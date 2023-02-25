Logo
Sport

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo makes Fluminense return

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Real Madrid's Marcelo celebrates winning the champions league with the trophy REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

25 Feb 2023 12:59AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2023 12:59AM)
Brazilian defender Marcelo has signed a two-year contract with his former club Fluminense after leaving Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus, the Brazilian Serie A side said on Friday.

Marcelo signed a deal until December 2024 with an option to extend until the end of 2025, Fluminense said.

"Your home is and always will be Flumimense, @MarceloM12," the club wrote on Twitter alongside a video showcasing a cross-section of Marcelo's career.

"It's difficult to express what this moment means to me. I've been dreaming of returning to my origins for many years, to the team that trained me and taught me what I know about football", Marcelo told the club website.

The 34-year-old started both his youth and professional career at Fluminense. He made a switch from the Brazilian side to Real Madrid back in 2007, and went on to make 546 appearances during 15 seasons for the Spanish champions.

He left Real Madrid in the close season as the most decorated player in the club's 120-year history with 25 trophies - including five Champions League titles.

Olympiakos announced Marcelo's departure on Saturday, after the player terminated his contract five months after joining in September.

Source: Reuters

