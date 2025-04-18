Former Rochdale midfielder Thompson dies at 36

Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson has died aged 36 after a long battle with cancer, the English fifth tier club said on Friday.

Rochdale said Thompson died peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma for a third time in April last year, five years after retiring from professional football.

Lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, had reached his lungs after he overcame the illness twice during his playing days. The Bath-born player began and ended his career at Rochdale, making three separate spells at the club.

"We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality," Rochdale said in a statement.

"He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

"Our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Thompson came through Manchester United’s academy, having joined it at the age of nine, before playing for Rochdale, Tranmere Rovers and Carlisle United.

"A man who epitomised our club's values ... A warm personality who had a deep connection with our club from a young age, our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this difficult time," Manchester United said in a statement.