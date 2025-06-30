Logo
Sport

Former runner-up Jabeur retires from Wimbledon first-round match
Jun 30, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) hits a forehand against Ons Jabeur (TUN)(not pictured) on day one of The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

30 Jun 2025 08:01PM (Updated: 30 Jun 2025 08:19PM)
LONDON :Twice Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur's tournament lasted only one hour and 25 minutes as the Tunisian retired in her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova on Monday.

Bulgarian Tomova took a tight opening set on a tiebreak and was 2-0 ahead in the second when Jabeur, who reached the final in 2022 and 2023, decided she could not continue.

The 30-year-old former world number two had looked uncomfortable in fiercely hot conditions on Court 14 and needed a long medical timeout in the first set.

Jabeur, who has slipped outside the world's top 50, suffers from asthma and experienced breathing difficulties at this year's Australian Open.

"I wasn't expecting not to feel good," Jabeur said. "I have been practising pretty well the last few days but I guess these things happen.

"I'm pretty sad, it really doesn't really help with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do even though it was a very tough season for me. I hope I can feel better and see what is going to happen."

Temperatures at Wimbledon were expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius on the opening day of the championships and the All England Club has implemented its warm weather policy.

Source: Reuters
