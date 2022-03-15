Logo
Former Russian deputy prime minister and chess body chief Dvorkovich condemns wars: Report
FILE PHOTO: Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich attends the Business Russia Congress in Moscow on Oct 18, 2016. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/AFP)

15 Mar 2022 07:10AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 07:30AM)
International Chess Federation (FIDE) chief Arkady Dvorkovich, a former Russian deputy prime minister, decried wars on Monday, saying they go beyond killing people.

"Wars are the worst things one might face in life ..., including this war," Dvorkovich told Mother Jones in an interview. "My thoughts are with Ukrainian civilians."

Dvorkovich, who served as a deputy prime minister in 2012 to 2018 following a stint as the top Kremlin economic adviser to then-President Dmitry Medvedev, said he remained in Russia.

"Wars do not just kill priceless lives," Dvorkovich was quoted as saying. "Wars kill hopes and aspirations, freeze or destroy relationships and connections."

The war in Ukraine began on Feb.24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation", the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Source: Reuters/lk

chess Ukraine invasion Arkady Dvorkovich

