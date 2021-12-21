Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Russia manager Cherchesov takes over at Ferencvaros
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Russia manager Cherchesov takes over at Ferencvaros

Former Russia manager Cherchesov takes over at Ferencvaros

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Russia v Denmark - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 21, 2021 Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov reacts Pool via REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

21 Dec 2021 05:44AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 05:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : Former Russia national team boss Stanislav Cherchesov will take over as head coach at Hungarian first division champions Ferencvaros, replacing Austrian Peter Stoeger after his brief term in charge, the team said on Monday.

Russia sacked Cherchesov in July after they finished bottom of their group at the European Championship.

"While boasting few trophies as manager, he has triggered positive changes at all of his clubs," Ferencvaros said in a statement on their website.

Ferencvaros, Hungarian champions for the past three seasons, described the former goalkeeper as a confident, tough and resolute manager capable of reining in egos.

"Cherchesov is known for his calm demeanour, not raising his voice either at practice or during matches. He is usually at his angriest, when he whispers," the club said, adding that the new manager was on good terms with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A former Russia goalkeeper, the experienced 58-year-old was hailed as a national hero during the 2018 World Cup for leading the country to the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us