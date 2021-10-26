Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith dies at 73
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith dies at 73

Former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith dies at 73

Rangers manager Walter Smith celebrates with the trophy after the CIS Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Mar 20, 2011. (File photo: Reuters/Action Images, Pool)

26 Oct 2021 05:59PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 06:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Walter Smith, the former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager, has died at the age of 73.

Rangers, with whom the former Dundee United defender had two spells as manager from 1991 to 1998 and 2007 to 2011, offered their condolences to his family in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 26).

"It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers. He embodied everything that a Ranger should be," said chairman Douglas Park.

"His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager."

Smith won 10 league titles with Rangers, including seven in a row, as well as five Scottish Cups and six League Cups. He also took Rangers to the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

He remains the club's second-most successful manager after Bill Struth.

Smith was assistant to Alex Ferguson, then Scotland manager, at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and became manager of the national team in 2004, following on from German Berti Vogts.

He returned to Rangers in 2007 after Scotland failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup finals.

Smith's four-year stint in the Premier League with Everton ended with his dismissal in March 2002.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

football Scotland

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us