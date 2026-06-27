Former Sevilla boss Caparros diagnosed with colon cancer

June 27 : Former Sevilla manager Joaquin Caparros has been diagnosed with colon cancer and is undergoing treatment, the Spanish club said on Friday.

The 70-year-old is a widely respected figure at Sevilla, having guided the club back to the top flight after taking charge in 2000, before establishing it in La Liga during his five-year spell.

Caparros later returned in interim roles in 2018 and 2019, and most recently in 2025. He was named Sevilla's honorary president in July last year in recognition of his contributions to the club.

"Sevilla FC wishes to express its deepest support and affection to our Honorary President, Joaquin Caparros, who has been diagnosed with colon cancer," the club said in a statement.

"The beloved former Sevilla coach, who has the full support of his family, friends, and the entire Sevilla fanbase, is already undergoing the necessary medical treatment."

Caparros coached a total of 248 official matches for Sevilla across competitions, a club record.

He also managed several other La Liga clubs, including Deportivo La Coruna, Athletic Bilbao, Real Mallorca, Levante and Osasuna, overseeing more than 500 games in Spain's top division.

Caparros served as head coach of the Armenian national team between 2020 and 2022.