Former Singapore football coach Tatsuma Yoshida now head coach of Japanese club Ventforet Kofu

SINGAPORE: Former national team coach Tatsuma Yoshida has been appointed head coach of Japanese club Ventforet Kofu, just days after quitting his Singapore post to be with his family in Japan.

He had announced his resignation in Singapore on Dec 28, a year before his contract was due to end.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 3), the J2 League side said Mr Yoshida will return to the club he coached in 2017 and 2018, to helm the 2022 season.

Mr Yoshida said in the club statement that the offer for the post was “sudden” and that he did not respond immediately.

He added that after remembering the sight of fans and supporters applauding him as he said goodbye to Ventforet Kofu after a home game loss in 2018, he “decided to take on the challenge once again and accept the coaching offer”.

“I’m very happy to be reunited with many people I have met in Yamanashi, as well as to meet new people,” he said.

“The team will do its best. We will strive to get stronger every day. We will build a team that deepens ties and grows throughout the season.”

He also asked Ventforet supporters for their encouragement to overcome difficulties in a “long season”.

“Let’s enjoy this challenge and win,” he said.