Former Singapore football coach Tatsuma Yoshida now head coach of Japanese club Ventforet Kofu
SINGAPORE: Former national team coach Tatsuma Yoshida has been appointed head coach of Japanese club Ventforet Kofu, just days after quitting his Singapore post to be with his family in Japan.
He had announced his resignation in Singapore on Dec 28, a year before his contract was due to end.
In a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 3), the J2 League side said Mr Yoshida will return to the club he coached in 2017 and 2018, to helm the 2022 season.
Mr Yoshida said in the club statement that the offer for the post was “sudden” and that he did not respond immediately.
He added that after remembering the sight of fans and supporters applauding him as he said goodbye to Ventforet Kofu after a home game loss in 2018, he “decided to take on the challenge once again and accept the coaching offer”.
“I’m very happy to be reunited with many people I have met in Yamanashi, as well as to meet new people,” he said.
“The team will do its best. We will strive to get stronger every day. We will build a team that deepens ties and grows throughout the season.”
He also asked Ventforet supporters for their encouragement to overcome difficulties in a “long season”.
“Let’s enjoy this challenge and win,” he said.
Ventforet Kofu’s president Satoru Sakuma said Mr Yoshida agreed to take on the post due to his “strong wish” to redeem himself.
“Ventforet Kofu is a club where everyone continues to take on challenges, and as a club, we must not lose or change what we do,” he said.
Yoshida’s resignation comes after Singapore lost 5-3 on aggregate to Indonesia in the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final, the first time it has reached this stage in nine years.
He became Singapore's football coach in May 2019, after his stint at Ventforet Kofu. He previously held coaching and directorial posts at Chiba-based Kashiwa Reysol.