Former South Africa winger Hendricks dies at 37

Former South Africa winger Cornal Hendricks has died at the age of 37 due to a heart attack, South African Rugby said on Thursday.

Hendricks, who played in 12 tests for South Africa and scored five tries, was also part of their sevens team when they won gold in the World Games in 2013 and the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

A heart condition had forced him to retire in 2015, but he returned to the sport in 2019 and played in a total of 233 first-class matches in a professional career spanning more than 17 years.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Cornal Hendricks, a remarkable athlete who represented his country in sevens and fifteen-man rugby with distinction," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said in a statement.

"Cornal was one of those players who loved the game and he worked extremely hard, but he always did so with a smile on his face... our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Stephaney and their children, his family, friends, and teammates."