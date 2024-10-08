Logo
Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Iniesta announces retirement at 40
Sport

Feb 7, 2024; Tokyo, Japan; Andres Iniesta at Japan National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Naoki Nishimura-USA TODAY Sports

08 Oct 2024 06:45PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2024 07:09PM)
BARCELONA : Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta announced his retirement on Tuesday after a trophy-laden career spanning 24 years.

"Please allow me to be a little emotional today..." a tearful Iniesta, who most recently played for Emirates Club in the United Arab Emirates, told a press conference.

"I never thought this day would come. I never imagined it. Yes, all these tears we have shed these days are tears of emotion, of pride. They are not tears of sadness.

"They are tears of that boy from a small town like Fuentealbilla, who had the dream of being a footballer and we achieved it after a lot of hard work, sacrifice... of never giving up, essential values in my life. I feel very proud of this path, with all the people who have accompanied me."

Source: Reuters

