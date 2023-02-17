Logo
Former Spain striker Llorente retires
FILE PHOTO: Britain Football Soccer - Hull City v Swansea City - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 11/3/17 Swansea's Fernando Llorente arrives before the match Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes Livepic

17 Feb 2023 03:15AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 03:15AM)
Former Spain striker Fernando Llorente announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 37, ending an 18-year career during which he was part of the squad who won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.

He played for clubs including Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli, winning three Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and a Europa League.

"No, no. It's all clear to me now. I'm still keeping fit by playing padel," Llorente, who has been without a club since his one-year contract with Eibar expired last year, told Spanish TV when asked if he would return to the pitch.

Llorente was capped 24 times by his country, scoring seven goals.

He played in the Premier League for Swansea City and Tottenham, helping the latter reach the 2019 Champions League final by scoring the goal that took the London club into the semi-finals at the expense of Manchester City.

Source: Reuters

