Former Spurs defender Aurier joins Villarreal
Former Spurs defender Aurier joins Villarreal

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Alex Livesey)

04 Oct 2021 11:29PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 12:17AM)
VILLARREAL: Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has joined Villarreal, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday.

Aurier was available as a free agent after leaving Spurs by mutual consent last month. He has signed a one-year deal, with the option for a further two, with Unai Emery's side.

"After completing his medical and signing his Villarreal contract, Aurier will head off to represent Ivory Coast... in two World Cup qualifiers," the club said in a statement.

"The defender will join up with the Yellows after the international break and will be presented officially as a new Yellows player when he returns to Spain."

The 28-year-old made 110 appearances for Spurs in England, joining the Londoners from Paris St Germain, where he won two Ligue 1 titles.

Source: Reuters

