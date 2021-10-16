Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former test stalwart Dravid to be next India coach - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former test stalwart Dravid to be next India coach - reports

Former test stalwart Dravid to be next India coach - reports

FILE PHOTO: Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) Rahul Dravid plays a shot against the Sussex Sharks during their Emirates Twenty20 cricket match in Dubai March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

16 Oct 2021 12:19PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 12:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : Former test cricket stalwart Rahul Dravid is set to succeed Ravi Shastri as India's head coach after the Twenty20 World Cup, media reports said on Saturday.

Shastri, who took up the job in mid-2017, has ruled out https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-coach-shastri-confirms-exit-after-t20-world-cup-2021-09-18seeking an extension after his tenure expires next month with the showpiece tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Former captain Dravid, who played 164 tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012, is credited for India's steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy.

The 48-year-old would be offered a two-year contract through India's home 50-overs World Cup in 2023, the Times of India reported https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/ipl/top-stories/dravid-appointed-head-coach-mhambrey-bowling-coach-till-2023/articleshow/87051670.cms?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=TOIDesktop, citing an unnamed cricket board official.

Dravid's former India team mate Paras Mhambrey https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/rahul-dravid-in-line-to-take-over-from-ravi-shastri-as-indias-head-coach-1283293 is set to join as India's bowling coach, succeeding Bharat Arun, according to ESPNcricinfo website.

Vikram Rathour will continue as the batting coach, the reports said.

A home series against New Zealand beginning in late November will be the first assignment for the new coaching staff.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us