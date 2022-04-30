Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former US goalkeeper Solo enters rehab, asks for Hall of Fame ceremony delay
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former US goalkeeper Solo enters rehab, asks for Hall of Fame ceremony delay

Former US goalkeeper Solo enters rehab, asks for Hall of Fame ceremony delay

FILE PHOTO: Hope Solo, goalkeeper of United States Womens National Team, walks on stage with the rest of her team mates as the 2015 World Cup-winning team is honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/

30 Apr 2022 08:28AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 08:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo on Friday said she has voluntarily entered an in-patient alcohol treatment program and asked for a postponement of her Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was scheduled to take place next month.

"At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family," Solo said in a social media post. "I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

The news comes after Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina earlier this month and charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Her two children were in the car at the time of the arrest.

Solo, widely considered one of the greatest female goalkeeper's to play the game, helped the U.S. win two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup during her career.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us