Sport

Former US Open champion Raducanu receives MBE from king
Former US Open champion Raducanu receives MBE from king

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2022 Britain's Emma Raducanu acknowledges the crowd after losing her first round match against France's Alize Cornet REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

30 Nov 2022 02:06AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 02:37AM)
British tennis player Emma Raducanu was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Tuesday, a little more than a year after she shocked the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

The then-18-year-old Raducanu catapulted her career to new heights when she won 10 matches without dropping a set to claim the US Open title, beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final.

"It's been great to receive my honour today from His Majesty the King - I feel extremely grateful," she said in a statement made to members of the media after receiving the MBE from King Charles at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Her first full year on Tour was marred by injury and disappointing finishes and she current sits ranked 75th in the world.

Source: Reuters

