Former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter hired to lead Fire

The Chicago Fire announced the hiring of former U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter as the club's new director of football and head coach on Tuesday.

Berhalter, 51, becomes the MLS club's 10th full-time manager and will oversee all of the Fire's sporting operations, reporting directly to owner and chairman Joe Mansueto.

"After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations," Mansueto said. "His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the U.S. Men's National Team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the club moving forward."

Berhalter, who previously coached in the league with the Columbus Crew (2013-18), replaces current head coach Frank Klopas. Klopas, 58, will step down after the Fire's regular season finale on Oct. 19 and will transition into a new role as vice president of football.

The Fire (7-17-9, 30 points) currently are in last place in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

"I'm honored to be named director of football and head coach of the Chicago Fire, and I would like to thank Joe Mansueto for his trust," Berhalter said. "Chicago is an incredible city, built on communities of hard-working and passionate people who truly love soccer. I look forward to working alongside our staff and players to transform the Fire into a world-class organization that all our fans and the city can be proud of and will support."

Columbus made the playoffs four times under Berhalter, reaching the MLS Cup final in 2015 but losing 2-1 to the Portland Timbers.

The USMNT won three major trophies with Berhalter - CONCACAF Nations League (2019-20, 2023-24) and the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup - and competed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The team finished 44-17-13 under his direction. Berhalter was relieved of his duties by USA Soccer in July 2024 after an early exit in the Copa America group stage.

