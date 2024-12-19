Former USWNT star Becky Sauerbrunn announces retirement

Longtime U.S. women's national team defender Becky Sauerbrunn announced her retirement from professional soccer over social media on Tuesday.

Sauerbrunn, 39, helped the Americans capture the World Cup on two occasions (2015, 2019) and win one Olympic gold medal (2012).

"I learned early on that we were all just renting our jerseys," Sauerbrunn said in a statement via US Soccer. "That I got to wear the U.S. Soccer crest once was an honor and privilege for which I'm forever grateful. The fact that I got to do it over 200 times is truly humbling. I competed with and learned from some of the greatest players and leaders this sport has ever seen, and I consider myself beyond lucky to have been able to play a small part in this program's storied history."

Sauerbrunn also won two titles during her five seasons with FC Kansas City in the National Women's Soccer League. She played two seasons with the Utah Royals and the last five with the Portland Thorns, helping the latter club capture the 2021 NWSL Shield and 2022 NWSL title.

"Nothing will compare to the last 16 years," Sauerbrunn wrote on Instagram. "How could it? The challenge of chasing victory. The bravery to fail. The willingness to suffer. The joy and relief when you achieve it. The drive to go again. Sixteen years ago I woke up dreaming and I haven't slept since. That makes it sound easy. It was never easy. But even so, I'd run it back.

"Because what a gift."

Sauerbrunn won NWSL Defender of the Year on four occasions and made the NWSL Best XI a league-record seven occasions.

"Thank you for changing the world, and the game forever. Thank you for leaving it better than you found it," the Thorns wrote on Twitter.

-Field Level Media