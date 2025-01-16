Former Villa manager Ward named Ireland women's coach

Former Aston Villa women's manager Carla Ward will take over as coach of the Ireland women's team, the country's football association (FAI) said on Wednesday.

Ward will be on the touchline for Ireland's Nations League home game against Turkey on Feb. 21 and has a contract until the end of the 2027 Women's World Cup.

"I’m hugely excited to get going with the Ireland Women’s National Team. This is an unbelievable opportunity, not just with the National Team but in helping to add to the fantastic work being done to develop women and girls’ football," Ward said in a statement.

"Over the next two and a half years, as we build towards the World Cup, we can make a real difference and I’m looking forward to getting started."

Ward led Aston Villa to their best-ever finish in the Women's Super League - fifth in the 2022-23 campaign - before stepping down in May of last year.

Ireland were drawn in a tough group in their Women's World Cup debut two years ago, playing against Australia, Canada and Nigeria, and failed to reach the knockout stage.

"To be able to secure such a top quality coach is a statement of our ambition for where our Women’s National Team can go," FAI Chief Football Officer Marc Canham said.

"Carla's experience as a coach, aligned with her ability to bring the best out in those around her, marked her out as our number one candidate and we are confident that she will be a brilliant appointment."