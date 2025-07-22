Former Wales and Liverpool defender Jones dies at age 70

Former Wales defender Joey Jones has died at the age of 70 after illness, his former clubs Liverpool and Wrexham said on Tuesday.

The left back, known for his tough tackling, was part of the Liverpool side who won their first European Cup in 1977 and successfully defended the title the following year.

"Jones’ attitude and commitment had long earned him the affection of the Liverpool supporters," Liverpool said in a statement. "The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Joey’s family and friends at this sad time."

Jones, who played 70 times for his country, started his senior career at Wrexham and spent 11 years in three stints at the club who said they would build a statue in his honour.