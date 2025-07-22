Logo
Logo

Sport

Former Wales and Liverpool defender Jones dies at age 70
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Former Wales and Liverpool defender Jones dies at age 70

Former Wales and Liverpool defender Jones dies at age 70
FILE PHOTO: Football - Stock - 1981 Joey Jones - Wales. Mandatory credit: Action Images /File Photo
Former Wales and Liverpool defender Jones dies at age 70
FILE PHOTO: Football - Carling Masters National Championships 1/9/99 Mandatory Credit:Action Images/David Davies. Wales Team Back Row (L-R) - Joey Jones , Jermey Charles , Neville Southall , Paul Bodin , Ian Rush , Glyn Hodges Front Row (L-R) - Alan Curtis , Brian Flynn , Barry Horne , Gordon Davies and Mickey Thomas/File Photo
22 Jul 2025 07:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Wales defender Joey Jones has died at the age of 70 after illness, his former clubs Liverpool and Wrexham said on Tuesday.

The left back, known for his tough tackling, was part of the Liverpool side who won their first European Cup in 1977 and successfully defended the title the following year.

"Jones’ attitude and commitment had long earned him the affection of the Liverpool supporters," Liverpool said in a statement. "The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Joey’s family and friends at this sad time."

Jones, who played 70 times for his country, started his senior career at Wrexham and spent 11 years in three stints at the club who said they would build a statue in his honour.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement