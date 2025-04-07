Former Wales captain Biggar to retire at end of season

LONDON :Former Wales and British & Irish Lions flyhalf Dan Biggar has announced he will retire at the end of the season, bringing down the curtain on an 18-year playing career.

The 35-year-old earned his first Wales cap in 2008 and went on to make 112 appearances for his country, racking up more than 600 points and winning three Six Nations titles including a Grand Slam.

Biggar, who went on two Lions tours, is currently playing for French club Toulon who he joined in 2022.

"There comes a point where you just know, not because of anything in particular, but someone once said to me 'when you know, you'll know'," Biggar said on social media.

"Rugby has given me everything. I threw myself into this game at 17 and it's given me a life that I could never have imagined. I've lived out my childhood dreams for the best part of two decades and I'm so, so grateful for that."