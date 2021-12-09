Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Wales midfielder Savage commentates on son's Man United debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Wales midfielder Savage commentates on son's Man United debut

Former Wales midfielder Savage commentates on son's Man United debut

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Manchester United v Young Boys - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 8, 2021 Manchester United's Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage talk to interim manager Ralf Rangnick before coming on as substitutes REUTERS/Craig Brough

09 Dec 2021 12:44PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 12:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage was filled with pride as he commentated on his son Charlie's first-team debut for Manchester United on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old came on in place of Juan Mata in the 89th minute of United's 1-1 draw with Swiss club Young Boys and his introduction was announced by father Robbie on BT Sport.

"Coming on for Manchester United is Charlie Savage for Juan Mata. Wow. I never believed I would say those words," Savage said.

"What a proud day for my boy. All the hard work. What a day for me, his mother, his nana, his grandparents and most importantly for Charlie Savage."

Charlie, who plays in midfield, signed his first professional contract with United in April and has made three appearances for Wales' Under-19 team.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us