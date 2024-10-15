Former Wallabies captain Elsom denies wrongdoing at Narbonne

MELBOURNE : Former Australia rugby union captain Rocky Elsom has denied allegations of forgery and embezzlement while president of French club Narbonne after an international warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 41-year-old was found guilty of forgery, use of forgery and misuse of corporate assets in 2014 and 2015 by a Narbonne court last week, French media outlets reported.

Elsom said in a statement published by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper on Tuesday that he had not been informed of the court hearing or given an opportunity to defend himself against the allegations.

"Not allowing me to defend the charges, is a clear perversion of justice," Elsom said.

"I have little more information on the evidence that was presented in the hearing (other) than (what) is in the public domain. So, I can only address the allegations that have been raised publicly.

"I have not been questioned in this matter and the lengthy process seems to have deliberately excluded me from giving evidence."

The paper said Elsom had engaged a lawyer to appeal the court's decision.

A powerful blindside flanker, Elsom played 75 tests for Australia and captained the Wallabies from 2009 until just before the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

He also enjoyed a successful spell with Irish province Leinster and told Britain's Times newspaper in an interview last week that he was teaching in a Dublin school.