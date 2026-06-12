Former Watford player and manager Jackett dies at 64

June 12 : Lifelong Watford player Kenny Jackett, a midfielder and defender who played in the club's only appearance in the FA Cup final to date and later managed the club, has died at the age of 64, the club said on Friday.

The Wales international was born in Watford and joined the club - where his father Frank Jackett had also played - at the age of 12, spending his entire playing career there and making 428 appearances. He was part of the squad that finished second in the First Division in 1982-83, the club's highest-ever finish, and played in the 1984 FA Cup final that the side lost to Everton.

His managerial career began at Watford as well, and he went on to coach clubs including Swansea City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portsmouth.

"Kenny holds legend status here following his remarkable achievements as a player, a coach and a manager, and the club has truly lost one of its own," said Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury.

"On behalf of everyone at Watford FC, I send my sincere condolences to his wife Samantha and sons David and Ryan, the latter of whom is working with us today, building on the legacy his father left."