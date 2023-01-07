Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy

Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris after winning the French Open in 2019 - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

07 Jan 2023 03:21AM (Updated: 07 Jan 2023 03:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced on social media that she is pregnant.

Barty shared her news by posting a photo on Instagram that featured baby shoes with one of her dogs.

"2023 set to be the best year yet," the 26-year-old Australian wrote. "We are so excited for our new adventure. Origi already the protective big sister."

Barty, who is married to Garry Kissick, announced her retirement in March - two months after she won the Australian Open. She also won Grand Slam singles titles at the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon.

She won 27 combined titles (15 singles and 12 doubles) and earned nearly $24 million in prize money.

Barty held the WTA's No. 1 rating for 114 consecutive weeks, the fourth-longest streak in history. Only Steffi Graf (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186) and Martina Navratilova (156) had longer runs.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.