Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy

Former World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced on social media that she is pregnant.

Barty shared her news by posting a photo on Instagram that featured baby shoes with one of her dogs.

"2023 set to be the best year yet," the 26-year-old Australian wrote. "We are so excited for our new adventure. Origi already the protective big sister."

Barty, who is married to Garry Kissick, announced her retirement in March - two months after she won the Australian Open. She also won Grand Slam singles titles at the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon.

She won 27 combined titles (15 singles and 12 doubles) and earned nearly $24 million in prize money.

Barty held the WTA's No. 1 rating for 114 consecutive weeks, the fourth-longest streak in history. Only Steffi Graf (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186) and Martina Navratilova (156) had longer runs.

-Field Level Media