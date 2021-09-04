Logo
Formula 1: Raikkonen to miss Dutch GP after testing positive for COVID-19
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19. (File photo: AFP/Kenzo Tribouillard)

04 Sep 2021 04:47PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2021 04:47PM)
ZANDVOORT: Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, his Alfa Romeo team and the race organisers announced on Saturday (Sep 4).

The 2007 world champion, 41, who is retiring from Formula 1 at the end of the season, will be replaced in Zandvoort by Alfa Romeo's reserve driver Robert Kubica.

"Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery," the Alfa Romeo team tweeted.

Polish driver Kubica, 36, won the Canadian Grand Prix in 2008, but his career was severely hampered following a crash during the Andorra Rally in 2011 in which his right forearm was partially severed.

"Robert has been reserve driver ... since the start of the 2020 season and has driven the team's C41 in three practice sessions this year," Alfa Romeo said.

"With 97 Formula One starts to his name and experience with 2021 Formula One machinery, he will be ready for action and to give his best for the team."

With Raikkonen needing a negative test before being allowed to return to the paddock, his participation in next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza is also in doubt.

Source: AFP/kg

