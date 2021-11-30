Saudi motorsports chief says F1 debut is 'signal to the world'

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's debut Formula 1 race will showcase the country to the world, its motorsports chief told AFP, hitting back at criticism over human rights and calls for singer Justin Bieber to cancel his headline act.

The newly built venue in Jeddah is all but completed ahead of Sunday's (Dec 5) night race, Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal said in an interview, about a year after Saudi Arabia was announced as the wealthy Gulf region's latest F1 host.

"When we prove in the coming days that this race will take place on time, this will signal to the world who the Saudis are and what the capabilities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are," said Prince Khalid, president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

"We can say that the circuit is 95 per cent complete. The 5 per cent left are simple things, from branding to tree planting and decorations. The circuit is done, the infrastructure is done ... everything related to the race is done," he added.

"So, we are comfortable and in a very good situation."

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen could clinch the drivers' world title this week in Saudi Arabia, one of four countries in the resource-rich Gulf on the F1 calendar this year.

It is among several big events lured in recent times to Saudi Arabia, which has also hosted heavyweight boxing and European Tour golf and faces accusations of "sportswashing" - trying to detract attention from its human rights record.

Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul in 2018, led calls for Bieber not to perform at the Jeddah race.

"Do not sing for the murderers of my beloved Jamal," Cengiz urged Bieber in a Washington Post op-ed.