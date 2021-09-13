Formula 1: Team by team analysis of the Italian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix (teams listed in current championship order)

MERCEDES (Valtteri Bottas 3, Lewis Hamilton retired)

Bottas won the Saturday sprint but started 19th and last after engine penalties. He finished fourth on track but moved up due to Perez taking a time penalty. Hamilton and Verstappen collided on lap 26 of 53, both retiring on the spot.

It was Hamilton's first non-finish of the season and first retirement since July 2018. Verstappen's car landed on the Mercedes but the halo took the impact, saving Hamilton from serious injury. The crash triggered a safety car period.

Mercedes extended their constructors' lead to 18 points. Hamilton is five behind Verstappen.

RED BULL (Sergio Perez 5, Max Verstappen retired)

Verstappen collected a three place grid penalty for the next race in Russia for causing the collision with Hamilton. Perez was third on track but dropped after a five second penalty for gaining an advantage by exceeding track limits.

MCLAREN (Daniel Ricciardo 1, Lando Norris 2)

McLaren's first win since 2012 and Ricciardo's first since he was at Red Bull in 2018. He started second and grabbed the lead into the first corner. They are the only team to have finished one-two this season. Their last previous one-two was in Canada in 2010. Second was a career best for Norris.

FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 4, Carlos Sainz 6)

Leclerc, winner in 2019 at Monza, gained a place after Perez's penalty but the car lacked speed on the straights. Sainz, second last year for McLaren, was appearing for the first time at Monza in Ferrari colours. The Spaniard struggled with the rear of the car sliding around.

ALPINE (Fernando Alonso 8, Esteban Ocon 10)

Alpine stay fifth but have now scored in 13 races in a row. Ocon had to give a place back to Latifi early on and collected a five second penalty for a collision with Vettel on lap 15, serving it during his pitstop. Alonso had a lonely race.

ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly retired, Yuki Tsunoda no start)

Gasly, last year's surprise winner, retired early on with an unspecified systems problem while Tsunoda was wheeled off the grid and did not start due to a brake issue. AlphaTauri's record as the only team to score in every race this year ended.

ASTON MARTIN (Lance Stroll 7, Sebastian Vettel 12)

Stroll started ninth, Vettel 11th. The Canadian reckoned seventh was the best he could have done. Vettel lost places when pushed wide on the opening lap, damaging the car. He also pitted just before the safety car was deployed and made contact with Ocon and Schumacher.

WILLIAMS (George Russell 9, Nicholas Latifi 11)

Russell, starting 14th, scored points for the third time in four races, with Williams now 19 clear of Alfa. Russell gained positions in the pitlane thanks to the safety car. Latifi was unlucky with the timing of the safety car.

ALFA ROMEO (Antonio Giovinazzi 13, Robert Kubica 14)

Giovinazzi started seventh but a first lap collision and spin sent him to the back of the field.

HAAS (Mick Schumacher 15, Nikita Mazepin retired)

Schumacher started 18th, Mazepin 16th. The pair collided at the re-start after the safety car period and Mazepin was handed a five second penalty. The Russian made three stops and then retired near the end with a power unit problem.