Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Motor racing:Verstappen wins in Belgium without racing a single lap
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Formula 1: Verstappen wins in Belgium without racing a single lap

Formula 1: Verstappen wins in Belgium without racing a single lap
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - August 29, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates his first place with trophy on the podium REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Formula 1: Verstappen wins in Belgium without racing a single lap
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - August 29, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with trophy his first place on the podium REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Formula 1: Verstappen wins in Belgium without racing a single lap
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - August 29, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates his first place on the podium REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
30 Aug 2021 01:19AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 02:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday without racing even a single lap as half-points were awarded for only the sixth time in Formula One history.

After about three hours of waiting for the rain to subside, the race started from the pitlane and behind the safety car and was then stopped after completing the two laps required to award half points.

George Russell finished second for Williams, his first Formula One podium, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes.

Hamilton's overall lead over Verstappen was cut from eight points to three.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Formula One Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us