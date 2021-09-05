Logo
Formula 1: Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates in the parc ferme at the Zandvoort circuit after winning the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix in Zandvoort on Sep 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Kenzo Tribouillard)

05 Sep 2021 10:54PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 10:57PM)
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands: Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans celebrating with orange flags and flares.

The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years, beating Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton took a bonus point for the fastest lap but Verstappen is now three points clear of the Briton.

Source: Reuters

