Formula E champion De Vries handed Williams practice slot
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Young Driver Test - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 14, 2021 Mercedes' Nyck de Vries during testing REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

16 May 2022 07:36PM (Updated: 16 May 2022 07:36PM)
LONDON : Formula E champion Nyck de Vries will replace Williams' race regular Alex Albon in first Friday practice for this weekend's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, the team said.

Teams are obliged to run a young driver in two such sessions this season.

De Vries, 27, is also a reserve for Mercedes who provide Williams with engines.

While he has tested for Mercedes, the Friday session will be his first official outing in a Formula One car at a grand prix weekend.

The Barcelona circuit is a familiar one from pre-season testing.

"Preparation for the test is going well so far and the team have been incredibly supportive of me. I'm very much looking forward to the whole experience in Spain," the Dutchman said.

De Vries beat Canadian Nicholas Latifi, Williams' other current driver, to the Formula Two title in 2019.

Source: Reuters

