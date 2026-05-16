Singapore kitefoiler Max Maeder reclaims world championships title

SINGAPORE: Singapore star kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder clinched his third world title on Saturday (May 16) after winning the Formula Kite World Championships in Viana do Castelo in Portugal.

The world's top-ranked kitefoiler finished ahead of Switzerland’s Gian Stragiotti.

Maeder won the 2023 and 2024 editions of the event. At the last edition of the World Championships, Maeder clinched silver behind Italy’s Ricardo Pianosi.

"I have such a wonderful team behind me. Of course, I always say I'm such a fortunate person, but yes, I've been trying my very best to make the most out of it," said Maeder after the race.

"And the others, I'm sure they'll catch up very soon, so I'll have to stay on my toes as my coach always says."

The victory caps a stellar week for the 19-year-old Olympics bronze medalist, who had dominated the fleet in the opening series and qualified automatically for Saturday’s final ahead of Stragiotti.

Maeder carried one race win into the first-to-two-wins final. He then sealed the win at the first time of asking.

The Singaporean has been in hot form this year having won the Trofeo Princesa Sofia and the Formula Kite title at the French Olympic Week last month.