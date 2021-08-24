Logo
Motor racing:Formula One announces new award for overtaking
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - August 1, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action REUTERS/David W Cerny

24 Aug 2021 10:59PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 11:15PM)
LONDON: Formula One announced a new sponsored award on Tuesday (Aug 24) for the driver who completes the most overtakes during the course of a season.

The award, carrying the name of cryptocurrency partner crypto.com, lines up alongside those offered for the fastest lap and fastest pitstop.

Formula One said in a statement that it was "designed to celebrate the bravery exhibited by drivers who make bold moves in pursuit of success."

Some social media critics suggested it could also be a reward for poor qualifying, with top drivers who started out of position more likely to make a significant number of overtakes during the race.

Formula One said Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel had completed the most overtakes so far, as the championship comes out of its August break in Belgium this weekend, but gave no figures.

New broadcast graphics will appear live during races to highlight overtaking possibilities and to keep fans up to date with the standings. The winner will be presented with a trophy at the end of the year.

 

Source: Reuters

