Formula One calendar for the 2023 season
Formula One calendar for the 2023 season

27 Feb 2023 08:08PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 08:08PM)
The 2023 Formula One season starts in Bahrain on March 5 and will have a record 23 races, with the final round in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 26.

Las Vegas makes its debut in November as the third U.S. race while China is again absent, leaving a big gap in April, and France has dropped off. Qatar returns in October after a debut race in 2021.

Six weekends will be in the sprint format - Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin and Brazil.

Calendar:

March 5 - Bahrain (Sakhir)

March 19 - Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

April 2 - Australia (Melbourne)

April 30 - Azerbaijan (Baku)

May 7 - Miami

May 21 - Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 28 - Monaco

June 4 - Spain (Barcelona)

June 18 - Canada (Montreal)

July 2 - Austria (Spielberg)

July 9 - Britain (Silverstone)

July 23 - Hungary (Hungaroring)

July 30 - Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

Aug 27 - Netherlands (Zandvoort)

Sept 3 - Italy (Monza)

Sept 17 - Singapore

Sept 24 - Japan (Suzuka)

Oct 8 - Qatar

Oct 22 - United States (Austin)

Oct 29 - Mexico

Nov 5 - Brazil (Interlagos)

Nov 18 - Las Vegas

Nov 26 - Abu Dhabi

Source: Reuters

