Formula One to hold 2027 season launch event in Milan with all teams

MONZA, Italy, Sept 4 : Formula One will hold a 2027 season launch event in Milan next February with all 11 teams represented, the Liberty Media-owned sport announced on Friday.

The February 18 to 20 F1 Live Milan event and fan festival will come two years after an F1 75 launch in London.

"We are always thinking big and pushing boundaries, and F1 Live Milan is going to be an incredible experience created with our fans at its heart," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

"It is an important part of our ongoing ambition to bring Formula One closer to fans than ever before ..."

While the fan festival will run for three days, there will be a ticketed show at an unspecified venue on February 18 with drivers and team principals.