From Formula One outsider to 300 starts: Perez marks milestone in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 : Sergio "Checo" Perez will make his 300th Formula One start in front of his home fans in Mexico City, capping a career that began with a teenage move to Europe and grew alongside the sport's resurgence in his country.

"Honestly, not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined it," Perez told reporters on Tuesday about reaching the milestone at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Perez's landmark start was moved to his home race by a reshaped calendar after the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, with Malaysia replacing Bahrain.

"Reaching so many Grands Prix will be an unforgettable moment, one that makes me very proud of my career and of the professionalism I have had".

The 35-year-old has spent more than 15 years in Formula One, having raced for Sauber, McLaren, Force India, Racing Point and Red Bull, before joining Cadillac's new project.

His career highlights include his first Formula One victory in Bahrain in 2020, a Monaco Grand Prix win in 2022 and a home podium in Mexico, which he ranked as his most special moment.

Formula One returned to Mexico in 2015, after a 23-year absence, giving Perez the chance to race at home for the first time since his karting days.

"Once the Mexican Grand Prix began, the sport grew enormously in our country. Before that people did not really talk about motorsport; it felt very distant," Perez added saying the race return help turn the country into one of the sport's most passionate stops.

"For me, it became the best Grand Prix in Formula 1," he said.

Perez's 300th start follows a season away from the grid, a period he said changed his outlook on the intensity and scrutiny of Formula One.

"When I stepped away from Formula 1, I realised that not every single moment is that important," Perez said. "What matters is staying balanced, not feeling too high in the good moments and not feeling too low in the bad ones."

At Cadillac, Perez said he faces a new kind of challenge as the team looks to establish itself in Formula One.

"This is my greatest challenge and my biggest objective: to take Cadillac forward," he said. "We started from the back, and I want to see how far we can go over the coming years."

Perez said he wanted to decide for himself when to leave Formula One and to do so while still performing at a high level.

"As an athlete, it is very important to me to finish my career on a high note, to leave Formula 1 when I decide to leave, and while still performing at a high level."

He added he remained focused on driving rather than a future management role.

"When my time as a driver ends, I have always said that I am excited about exploring other areas and learning other things."