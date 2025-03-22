Formula One to pay tribute to Eddie Jordan ahead of Chinese GP

SHANGHAI : Formula One will pay tribute to late team boss Eddie Jordan ahead of the drivers' parade at Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

The one-minute tribute will see all teams gathering on the grid beneath the podium.

Aston Martin, the team who trace their roots back to the Silverstone-based outfit which Jordan founded and brought into Formula One in 1991, are racing in Shanghai with an Irish shamrock on their cars above his name.

Jordan died of cancer on Thursday at the age of 76.

Formula One's former supremo Bernie Ecclestone paid tribute to his friend on Thursday but said he would not be attending the funeral.

"I don’t go to funerals. I may not go to mine. He certainly won’t go to mine. So, it’s all fair. It always was with Eddie," the 94-year-old told the Daily Mail.