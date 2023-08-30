Formula One statistics for the Italian Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza (round 14 of the 22 race championship):

Lap distance: 5.793km. Total distance: 306.720km (53 laps)

2022 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari one minute 20.161 seconds

2022 race winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

Race lap record: One minute 21.046 seconds, Rubens Barrichello (Brazil), Ferrari 2004.

Start time: 1300GMT (1500 local)

ITALY

The race will be the 73rd at Monza and 74th Italian Grand Prix since the championship started in 1950.

Built in 1922, Monza has long straights and just 11 corners with 77 per cent of lap time at full throttle and top speeds of more than 350kph.

Only Jeddah has longer at full throttle while Las Vegas, debuting this year, could see higher top speeds.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher share the record of five wins each at Monza.

Other past Monza winners on the 2022 grid as well as Hamilton are Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly.

Hamilton has started on pole seven times at Monza.

The Italian and British Grands Prix are the only ones to have been on the calendar in every year since 1950. In 1980 the Italian round was held at Imola.

Ferrari have won 19 times at Monza since the championship started, more than anyone else.

WINS

Verstappen has won the last nine races, equalling the 2013 record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013 for most in a row, and can now take the outright record.

The Dutch driver has so far won 11 of 13 races in 2023. He has 46 wins from 176 starts and is fifth on the all-time list. Alain Prost, with 51, is fourth.

Red Bull have won every race this season (Verstappen's haul and two for Sergio Perez) and a total of 14 in a row dating back to Abu Dhabi last year.

No team has ever won every race in a championship season of more than 10 races.

Hamilton has a record 103 career victories from 323 starts but has not won since Saudi Arabia in December 2021.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, most recently in his home Spanish Grand Prix in 2013 with Ferrari, from a record 368 starts.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 104 poles.

Red Bull have been on pole in 10 of the season's 13 races, with Charles Leclerc taking the top slot in Azerbaijan and Belgium and Hamilton in Hungary. Verstappen has eight poles for 2023.

PODIUM

Six teams and nine drivers have made a podium appearance this season: Red Bull, Alpine, Aston Martin, McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari. Verstappen has yet to finish outside the top two.

Verstappen holds the record for most podiums in a season - 18 in 2021. He has been on the podium for the past 14 races.

Michael Schumacher is the only driver ever to have finished on the podium in every race of a season, in 2002.

POINTS

Verstappen leads Perez by 138 points.

FASTEST LAPS

Six different drivers have taken fastest laps this season - Alonso, Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou, Verstappen (6), Perez (2), Hamilton (2) and Mercedes' George Russell.

MILESTONE

Alonso's second place in last Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix broke Michael Schumacher's record of 7,399 days for the longest interval between first and last podium finishes.