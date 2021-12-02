Formula One statistics for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, the penultimate race of the 22-round world championship.

Lap distance: 6.174km. Total distance: 308.450km (50 laps)

No previous race held there.

Start time: 1730GMT (2030 local)

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia will be the 37th country to host Formula One and Jeddah the 75th circuit.

It will be the fifth circuit to host a floodlit race, the others being Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Qatar.

The 27-turn Corniche circuit is the second longest on the calendar, some 800m shorter than Belgium's Spa. It will be the sport's fastest street circuit with F1 predicting top speeds of 322kph and an average of 252.8kph.

The circuit runs along the shores of the Red Sea.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 102 career victories, of which 81 have been with Mercedes, from 286 starts. He has been on the podium 180 times.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen has won nine times this year to Hamilton's seven. Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas have each won once.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 183, Mercedes 123, Williams 114 and Red Bull 74.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 102 career poles and has won 60 times from pole. Team mate Bottas has had four poles in 2021.

Verstappen has been on pole nine times in 2021, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in Azerbaijan and Monaco qualifying. McLaren's Lando Norris was on pole in Russia.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Verstappen is eight points ahead of Hamilton and Jeddah is the Dutch driver's first chance to take the title. He will have to finish at least second, however.

Mercedes lead Red Bull by five points in the constructors' standings and can secure the title if they score 40 points more than Red Bull.

Ferrari will secure third place if they score five points more than McLaren.

MILESTONE

Hamilton has won at a record 30 different circuits after his latest victory in Qatar and Sunday could make it 31.

Fernando Alonso's third place for Alpine in Qatar set a record for the gap between successive podiums - 105 races.

McLaren's Lando Norris needs one point to reach 300 career points, from 59 starts.

