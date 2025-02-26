Formula One testing resumes after power cut

SAKHIR, Bahrain :The first day of Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain was extended by an hour on Wednesday after a power cut plunged garages into darkness and halted the session.

Sakhir circuit authorities said the outage, which triggered immediate red flags, was caused by an external substation failure.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had been top of the timesheets after Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli set the morning pace.

Drivers returned to the pits, under a darkening sky, with engineers using torches in the garages before back-up generators came on and the session resumed about an hour later.

"I came to the pits and said 'it's dark out here. I need to change my visor'. Then I realised there are no floodlights around," Mercedes' George Russell told Sky Sports television.

"It would have been hectic if this was an hour later and the sun had already set."

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton had already done 70 laps, more than a full race distance, as he started official testing for Ferrari after his move from Mercedes at the end of last year.

The 40-year-old Briton, chasing a record eighth title in 2025, was fifth fastest in the morning with a time of one minute 31.834 seconds.

Leclerc then took over the car after lunch and set a 1:30.878 best.

Hamilton's replacement Antonelli, 18, was the first on track and led after the opening four-hour stint with a quickest lap of 1:31.428 on medium tyres and 78 laps under his belt without incident.

He then handed over to Russell, who was second fastest when the power went and ahead of McLaren's 2024 championship runner-up Lando Norris.

New Zealander Liam Lawson, four-times world champion Max Verstappen's new Red Bull teammate, spun his new RB21 in the morning but was second fastest in the morning with Williams' Alex Albon third.

Lawson did 58 laps and Albon 63 on a day that started breezy and chilly at around 14 degrees celsius.

Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda, fourth on the timesheets, matched Antonelli's 78 lap tally, with British rookie Oliver Bearman completing 72 for Haas.

Australian rookie Jack Doohan was testing for Alpine, and ended the session sixth with 68 laps and compatriot Oscar Piastri was eighth for champions McLaren and did 66 laps.

Teams have three days of testing in Bahrain before the 24-race season starts in Australia on March 16.