Formula One's record 23 race calendar for 2022

The 2022 Formula One season, which starts in Bahrain on Sunday, will have a record 23 races although one slot has yet to be filled after the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

Miami makes its debut in May while Qatar drops off for a year due to hosting the soccer World Cup and China is still missing due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Australia, Singapore, Canada and Japan return after absences due to the pandemic.

Stand-in races in Portugal and Turkey are no longer featured while Austria returns to having one round after making up the numbers with two last year.

Three of the races - at Imola, Austria and Brazil - will be in the sprint format.

March 20 - Bahrain, Sakhir Circuit

March 27 - Saudi Arabia, Jeddah

April 10 - Australia, Melbourne

April 24 - Emilia Romagna, Imola (Italy)

May 8 - Miami

May 22 - Spain, Barcelona

May 29 - Monaco

June 12 - Azerbaijan, Baku

June 19 - Canada, Montreal

July 3 - Britain, Silverstone

July 10 - Austria, Spielberg

July 24 - France, Le Castellet

July 31 - Hungary, Budapest

Aug 28 - Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept 4 - Netherlands, Zandvoort

Sept 11 - Italy, Monza

Sept 25 - To be confirmed (was Russia)

Oct 2 - Singapore

Oct 9 - Japan, Suzuka

Oct 23 - United States, Austin

Oct 30 - Mexico, Mexico City

Nov 13 - Brazil, Sao Paulo

Nov 20 - Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)