Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fornals gets West Ham up and running with winner at Villa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fornals gets West Ham up and running with winner at Villa

Fornals gets West Ham up and running with winner at Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v West Ham United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 28, 2022 West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Fornals gets West Ham up and running with winner at Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v West Ham United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 28, 2022 West Ham United manager David Moyes and Said Benrahma applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
28 Aug 2022 11:07PM (Updated: 28 Aug 2022 11:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, England : West Ham United opened their Premier League goals and points account for the season as a deflected effort by Pablo Fornals sealed a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Spaniard took aim from 25 metres in the 74th minute and his effort looped in after hitting Villa's Ezri Konsa.

It was reward for an improved second-half performance by West Ham who offered little before the break.

Villa were hardly much better in a turgid first half although they did have the ball in the net early on when Konsa got on the end of a Lucas Digne corner but the ball had gone out of play.

The victory lifted West Ham off the foot of the table into 17th place with three points, the same as Villa.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.