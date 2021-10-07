Logo
Fortaleza score twice from corners to beat Fluminense 2-0
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Fortaleza - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 6, 2021 Fortaleza's Titi celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Fortaleza - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 6, 2021 Fortaleza's Felipe Alves with Benevenuto celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Fortaleza - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 6, 2021 Fluminense's Lucca in action REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
07 Oct 2021 10:54AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 10:49AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : Fortaleza scored two second-half headers from corner kicks to beat Fluminense 2-0 away from home on Wednesday and hand the Rio de Janeiro club their first defeat in eight Brazilian league games.

Marcelo Conceicao headed home four minutes into the second half and Titi doubled their lead on the hour mark with another header also from a corner kick.

The result sees Fortaleza rise to fourth in Serie A, equal on points with Palmeiras, although they have played a game more.

Fluminense drop a place to ninth, seven points further back.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

